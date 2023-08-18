FinVolution Group (FINV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FINV is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FINV is $42.94, which is $0.89 above the current price. The public float for FINV is 129.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FINV on August 18, 2023 was 944.42K shares.

The stock price of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) has jumped by 0.38 compared to previous close of 5.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FINV’s Market Performance

FINV’s stock has fallen by -9.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly rise of 32.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for FinVolution Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for FINV’s stock, with a 10.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $6.70 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FINV Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, FinVolution Group saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.99 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.33. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.41. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FinVolution Group (FINV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.