Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has seen a -1.71% decrease in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a 3.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for RACE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for RACE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is above average at 50.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is $340.26, which is $30.0 above the current market price. The public float for RACE is 115.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RACE on August 18, 2023 was 328.61K shares.

RACE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) has decreased by -0.05 when compared to last closing price of 306.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/23 that Ferrari Beats Earnings Estimates, Hikes Guidance. Why the Stock Is Reversing.

RACE Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.23. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw 42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.