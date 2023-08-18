Examining the Volatility of International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) Stock

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has gone down by -4.65% for the week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month and a 19.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for IGT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.29% for IGT’s stock, with a 15.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IGT is 1.97.

The public float for IGT is 108.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on August 18, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.46 in relation to previous closing price of 31.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.61. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 36.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.