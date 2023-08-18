Examining the Volatility of Eagle Materials Inc.’s (EXP) Stock

The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has gone down by -4.24% for the week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month and a 9.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for EXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.55% for EXP’s stock, with a 16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) Right Now?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXP is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXP is $206.92, which is $31.81 above the current price. The public float for EXP is 34.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXP on August 18, 2023 was 343.25K shares.

EXP) stock’s latest price update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP)’s stock price has dropped by -3.34 in relation to previous closing price of 182.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EXP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EXP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXP Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXP fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.23. In addition, Eagle Materials Inc. saw 32.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXP starting from Kesler Dale Craig, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $189.08 back on Aug 02. After this action, Kesler Dale Craig now owns 62,610 shares of Eagle Materials Inc., valued at $945,394 using the latest closing price.

Haack Michael, the President and CEO of Eagle Materials Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $170.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Haack Michael is holding 104,229 shares at $852,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.26 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Materials Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 26.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.02. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), the company’s capital structure generated 94.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 39.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.