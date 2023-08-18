Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TOP Financial Group Limited’s (TOP) Stock

The stock of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a 17.41% increase in the past week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month, and a -91.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for TOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 71.52x. The 36-month beta value for TOP is also noteworthy at -1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on August 18, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has surged by 29.67 when compared to previous closing price of 5.46, but the company has seen a 17.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +17.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 45.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.