Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has plunged by -0.72 when compared to previous closing price of 182.30, but the company has seen a -2.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is $198.08, which is $17.11 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 284.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECL on August 18, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL’s stock has seen a -2.17% decrease for the week, with a -3.36% drop in the past month and a 3.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Ecolab Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

ECL Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.74. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $183.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 15,071 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $119,424 using the latest closing price.

Berger Larry L, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Ecolab Inc., sale 21,708 shares at $181.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Berger Larry L is holding 12,442 shares at $3,943,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.