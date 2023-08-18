Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DX is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DX is $14.13, which is $1.82 above the current price. The public float for DX is 53.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DX on August 18, 2023 was 919.85K shares.

DX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) has decreased by -1.36 when compared to last closing price of 12.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DX’s Market Performance

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has experienced a -5.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month, and a 11.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for DX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for DX’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -139.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.