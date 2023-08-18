Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) has plunged by -0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 126.61, but the company has seen a -9.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/23 that Why Duolingo Has Replaced TV Ads With Free TikTok Posts

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) by analysts is $159.80, which is $33.92 above the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 33.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of DUOL was 572.35K shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL stock saw a decrease of -9.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.55% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.83% for the last 200 days.

DUOL Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.10. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 76.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Glance Natalie, who sale 2,475 shares at the price of $132.44 back on Aug 15. After this action, Glance Natalie now owns 152,164 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $327,789 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc., sale 2,467 shares at $132.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 59,994 shares at $326,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.