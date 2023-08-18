Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH): A Technical Analysis

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) is $20.00, which is -$6.36 below the current market price. The public float for DFH is 22.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFH on August 18, 2023 was 322.20K shares.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.85 compared to its previous closing price of 29.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DFH’s Market Performance

DFH’s stock has fallen by -11.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.37% and a quarterly rise of 55.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Dream Finders Homes Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for DFH’s stock, with a 69.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DFH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DFH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on January 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFH Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFH fell by -11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, Dream Finders Homes Inc. saw 204.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFH starting from Udelhofen Justin, who sale 37,376 shares at the price of $28.71 back on Aug 15. After this action, Udelhofen Justin now owns 51,833 shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc., valued at $1,073,223 using the latest closing price.

Udelhofen Justin, the Director of Dream Finders Homes Inc., sale 7,624 shares at $29.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Udelhofen Justin is holding 89,209 shares at $221,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+18.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dream Finders Homes Inc. stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 22.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.96. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH), the company’s capital structure generated 125.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.71. Total debt to assets is 41.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 86.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.