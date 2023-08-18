Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a -14.70% drop in the past month and a -7.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for DLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.10% for DLB’s stock, with a -4.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) by analysts is $98.00, which is $21.18 above the current market price. The public float for DLB is 58.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of DLB was 355.36K shares.

DLB) stock’s latest price update

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 76.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DLB Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.99. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 27,090 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 51,879 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $2,438,100 using the latest closing price.

SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $89.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that SHERMAN MARK ANDREW is holding 56,730 shares at $1,869,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+88.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.