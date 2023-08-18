DocGo Inc.’s (DCGO) Stock: A 2.11% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has gone down by -10.67% for the week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month and a 7.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.51% for DCGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.11% for DCGO’s stock, with a 9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) Right Now?

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DCGO is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DCGO is $13.33, which is $3.95 above the current price. The public float for DCGO is 91.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCGO on August 18, 2023 was 712.61K shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, DocGo Inc. saw 32.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Capone Anthony, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Aug 16. After this action, Capone Anthony now owns 406,275 shares of DocGo Inc., valued at $150,150 using the latest closing price.

Bienstock Lee, the President & COO of DocGo Inc., sale 1,667 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bienstock Lee is holding 302,371 shares at $16,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocGo Inc. stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on DocGo Inc. (DCGO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.