Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) Stock: A 7.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has gone up by 2.00% for the week, with a 19.31% rise in the past month and a 4.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.78% for DAWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.43% for DAWN’s stock, with a -17.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAWN is -1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAWN is $38.78, which is $25.0 above the current price. The public float for DAWN is 63.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on August 18, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

DAWN) stock’s latest price update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.45relation to previous closing price of 13.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Bender Jeremy, who sale 2,996 shares at the price of $13.86 back on Aug 17. After this action, Bender Jeremy now owns 704,224 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $41,525 using the latest closing price.

York Charles N II, the COO, CFO and Secretary of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 922 shares at $13.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that York Charles N II is holding 267,501 shares at $12,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.