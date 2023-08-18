CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has plunged by -0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 34.89, but the company has seen a -4.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) by analysts is $31.00, which is -$3.1 below the current market price. The public float for CVI is 29.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.94% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CVI was 1.09M shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI stock saw an increase of -4.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.25% and a quarterly increase of 45.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.98. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 84.10, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.