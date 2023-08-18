Crescent Energy Company’s (CRGY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has seen a 6.48% increase in the past week, with a 19.34% gain in the past month, and a 35.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.77% for CRGY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) is above average at 9.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is $14.83, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for CRGY is 38.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRGY on August 18, 2023 was 429.08K shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.79 in relation to its previous close of 13.40. However, the company has experienced a 6.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Crescent Energy Company saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who purchase 46 shares at the price of $11.43 back on Jul 19. After this action, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T now owns 7,994,884 shares of Crescent Energy Company, valued at $526 using the latest closing price.

Rockecharlie David C., the of Crescent Energy Company, purchase 4,000 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Rockecharlie David C. is holding 45,000 shares at $40,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Company stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Company (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.