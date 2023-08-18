Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP)’s stock price has increased by 9.51 compared to its previous closing price of 13.40. However, the company has seen a 6.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) Right Now?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAAP is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAAP is $14.40, which is -$0.28 below the current price. The public float for CAAP is 31.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAAP on August 18, 2023 was 130.80K shares.

CAAP’s Market Performance

CAAP stock saw an increase of 6.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.96% and a quarterly increase of 29.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for CAAP stock, with a simple moving average of 41.11% for the last 200 days.

CAAP Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw 68.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.90 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at +12.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.59.

Based on Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), the company’s capital structure generated 205.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.31. Total debt to assets is 38.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.