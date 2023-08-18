CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has soared by 0.89 in relation to previous closing price of 83.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is above average at 3.97x. The 36-month beta value for CEIX is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CEIX is $89.67, which is $5.72 above than the current price. The public float for CEIX is 33.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CEIX on August 18, 2023 was 584.11K shares.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX’s stock has seen a 3.87% increase for the week, with a 24.93% rise in the past month and a 46.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for CONSOL Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.16% for CEIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at 21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.63. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from MILLS JOHN T, who sale 14,900 shares at the price of $80.66 back on Aug 15. After this action, MILLS JOHN T now owns 54,217 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $1,201,834 using the latest closing price.

MILLS JOHN T, the Director of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 8,507 shares at $80.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that MILLS JOHN T is holding 69,117 shares at $684,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.