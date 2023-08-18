CI&T Inc (CINT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.63 in relation to previous closing price of 5.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Right Now?

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CI&T Inc (CINT) is $39.33, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for CINT is 19.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINT on August 18, 2023 was 214.41K shares.

CINT’s Market Performance

CINT stock saw a decrease of -6.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.99% and a quarterly a decrease of 42.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for CI&T Inc (CINT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.57% for CINT’s stock, with a -16.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CINT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CINT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CINT Trading at -16.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -22.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINT fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, CI&T Inc saw -23.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CINT

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CI&T Inc (CINT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.