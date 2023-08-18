Cimpress plc (CMPR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMPR is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cimpress plc (CMPR) is $89.00, which is $24.31 above the current market price. The public float for CMPR is 22.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On August 18, 2023, CMPR’s average trading volume was 117.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) has decreased by -7.08 when compared to last closing price of 69.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMPR’s Market Performance

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has experienced a -6.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.02% drop in the past month, and a 29.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for CMPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for CMPR stock, with a simple moving average of 53.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPR stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMPR in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $125 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CMPR Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPR fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.44. In addition, Cimpress plc saw 134.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPR starting from Quinn Sean Edward, who sale 3,032 shares at the price of $69.74 back on Aug 16. After this action, Quinn Sean Edward now owns 14,754 shares of Cimpress plc, valued at $211,452 using the latest closing price.

Quinn Sean Edward, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Cimpress plc, sale 15,011 shares at $69.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Quinn Sean Edward is holding 9,991 shares at $1,036,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimpress plc stands at -6.04. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with -12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cimpress plc (CMPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.