China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.15 in comparison to its previous close of 0.28, however, the company has experienced a -14.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CJJD is also noteworthy at -0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CJJD is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 22.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of CJJD on August 18, 2023 was 890.08K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stock saw a decrease of -14.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.39% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.62% for CJJD’s stock, with a -87.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3638. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -91.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -14.20. The total capital return value is set at -32.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.58. Equity return is now at value -92.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 234.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.06. Total debt to assets is 46.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.