Chase Corporation (CCF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chase Corporation (AMEX: CCF)’s stock price has soared by 0.02 in relation to previous closing price of 126.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/20/23 that KKR Nears Deal for Specialty-Chemicals Maker Chase

Is It Worth Investing in Chase Corporation (AMEX: CCF) Right Now?

Chase Corporation (AMEX: CCF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chase Corporation (CCF) is $142.00, which is $15.93 above the current market price. The public float for CCF is 7.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCF on August 18, 2023 was 70.09K shares.

CCF’s Market Performance

CCF stock saw an increase of 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.08% and a quarterly increase of 8.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Chase Corporation (CCF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for CCF’s stock, with a 19.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCF Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCF rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.98. In addition, Chase Corporation saw 46.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCF starting from CHASE ADAM, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $116.89 back on Jul 06. After this action, CHASE ADAM now owns 186,745 shares of Chase Corporation, valued at $175,335 using the latest closing price.

CHASE ADAM, the PRESIDENT/CEO of Chase Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $125.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that CHASE ADAM is holding 188,245 shares at $188,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chase Corporation stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Chase Corporation (CCF), the company’s capital structure generated 50.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.53. Total debt to assets is 30.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chase Corporation (CCF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.