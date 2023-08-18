Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has plunge by -5.78relation to previous closing price of 72.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CDAY is $78.36, which is $11.09 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 153.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.78% of that float. The average trading volume for CDAY on August 18, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a -7.42% decrease in the past week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month, and a 12.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for CDAY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $71 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.16. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 7,084 shares at the price of $71.87 back on Aug 07. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 245,201 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $509,127 using the latest closing price.

McDonald William Everett, the EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 373 shares at $71.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that McDonald William Everett is holding 48,511 shares at $26,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.