Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is above average at 24.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is $153.85, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBOE on August 18, 2023 was 623.55K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has dropped by -0.14 compared to previous close of 149.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

CBOE’s Market Performance

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has experienced a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month, and a 9.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for CBOE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for CBOE’s stock, with a 13.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $146 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBOE Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.70. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Goodman Jill R, who sale 5,051 shares at the price of $144.95 back on Aug 08. After this action, Goodman Jill R now owns 12,936 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $732,142 using the latest closing price.

Tilly Edward T, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $135.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Tilly Edward T is holding 177,983 shares at $1,086,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.