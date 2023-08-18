Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is above average at 13.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carter’s Inc. (CRI) is $70.14, which is -$0.99 below the current market price. The public float for CRI is 36.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRI on August 18, 2023 was 803.38K shares.

CRI) stock’s latest price update

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.43 in comparison to its previous close of 71.44, however, the company has experienced a -3.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRI’s Market Performance

CRI’s stock has fallen by -3.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.42% and a quarterly rise of 9.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Carter’s Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for CRI’s stock, with a -1.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $78 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRI Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.92. In addition, Carter’s Inc. saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRI starting from Wilson Jill, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $74.88 back on Aug 04. After this action, Wilson Jill now owns 27,085 shares of Carter’s Inc., valued at $149,760 using the latest closing price.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS, the Chairman and CEO of Carter’s Inc., sale 3,145 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS is holding 380,162 shares at $235,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carter’s Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Carter’s Inc. (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.72. Total debt to assets is 48.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carter’s Inc. (CRI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.