Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 6.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Right Now?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CFFN is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFFN is $7.25, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for CFFN is 126.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CFFN on August 18, 2023 was 805.74K shares.

CFFN’s Market Performance

CFFN’s stock has seen a -3.17% decrease for the week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month and a 5.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for CFFN’s stock, with a -15.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from THOMPSON JEFFREY R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 23. After this action, THOMPSON JEFFREY R now owns 58,353 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rick C, the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 1,800 shares at $5.76 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Jackson Rick C is holding 148,438 shares at $10,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stands at +27.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.16. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.