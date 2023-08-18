Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CVKD is 3.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CVKD on August 18, 2023 was 404.26K shares.

CVKD’s Market Performance

The stock of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) has seen a 5.20% increase in the past week, with a -40.98% drop in the past month, and a -45.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for CVKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.21% for CVKD’s stock, with a -50.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVKD Trading at -39.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -38.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVKD rose by +5.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8533. In addition, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVKD starting from MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Mar 21. After this action, MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND now owns 594,792 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, the Director of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND is holding 574,792 shares at $33,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVKD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.