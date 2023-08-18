Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.53 in relation to its previous close of 181.35. However, the company has experienced a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Broadridge Notches Steady Growth in Uncertain Times

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BR is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BR is $178.00, which is -$3.72 below the current price. The public float for BR is 117.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BR on August 18, 2023 was 539.23K shares.

BR’s Market Performance

The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has seen a -0.43% decrease in the past week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month, and a 16.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for BR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for BR stock, with a simple moving average of 19.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $169 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BR Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.06. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw 33.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from DESCHUTTER DOUGLAS RICHARD, who sale 22,874 shares at the price of $182.95 back on Aug 14. After this action, DESCHUTTER DOUGLAS RICHARD now owns 38,247 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $4,184,750 using the latest closing price.

BRUN LESLIE A, the Director of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $181.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRUN LESLIE A is holding 72,430 shares at $362,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.