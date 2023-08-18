BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has gone up by 2.94% for the week, with a -5.02% drop in the past month and a -5.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for BSIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for BSIG’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) Right Now?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is $23.00, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for BSIG is 41.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSIG on August 18, 2023 was 215.81K shares.

BSIG) stock’s latest price update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG)’s stock price has soared by 4.03 in relation to previous closing price of 19.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSIG Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.18 for the present operating margin

+95.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stands at +23.86. The total capital return value is set at 44.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.17. Equity return is now at value -352.30, with 13.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.