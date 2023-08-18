Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has decreased by -0.49 when compared to last closing price of 0.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 69.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRQS on August 18, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a -12.33% drop in the past month, and a -31.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for BRQS’s stock, with a -41.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1813. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

Based on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.