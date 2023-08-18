Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is 51.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAH is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is $129.77, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 128.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On August 18, 2023, BAH’s average trading volume was 908.59K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 119.75. However, the company has seen a -4.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH’s stock has fallen by -4.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly rise of 23.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for BAH’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAH Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.08. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from SHRADER RALPH W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $120.56 back on Aug 11. After this action, SHRADER RALPH W now owns 811,090 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $12,056,000 using the latest closing price.

ROZANSKI HORACIO, the President and CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that ROZANSKI HORACIO is holding 610,511 shares at $2,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.75.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 308.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.53. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.