Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is above average at 16.75x. The 36-month beta value for BOOT is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BOOT is $112.71, which is $20.1 above than the current price. The public float for BOOT is 29.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.69% of that float. The average trading volume of BOOT on August 18, 2023 was 862.99K shares.

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has decreased by -2.05 when compared to last closing price of 93.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/05/23 that Cowboy Chic Is Hot, but Boot Barn Is No Passing Fad

BOOT’s Market Performance

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has experienced a -4.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month, and a 22.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for BOOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.82% for BOOT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.71. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Conroy James Grant, who sale 113,637 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Aug 15. After this action, Conroy James Grant now owns 46,273 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $10,694,378 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 113,636 shares at $93.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 46,273 shares at $10,578,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.