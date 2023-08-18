Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is $4.00, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for BTTR is 18.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTTR on August 18, 2023 was 297.73K shares.

BTTR) stock’s latest price update

Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -24.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTTR’s Market Performance

BTTR’s stock has fallen by -24.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.97% and a quarterly drop of -53.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.57% for Better Choice Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.22% for BTTR’s stock, with a -64.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTTR Trading at -23.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.44%, as shares sank -27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTR fell by -24.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2334. In addition, Better Choice Company Inc. saw -66.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTR starting from Young Donald, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Young Donald now owns 570,601 shares of Better Choice Company Inc., valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Sauermann Robert, the COO of Better Choice Company Inc., purchase 1,750 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Sauermann Robert is holding 28,800 shares at $2,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Better Choice Company Inc. stands at -71.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -113.00, with -74.40 for asset returns.

Based on Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 30.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.