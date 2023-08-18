Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLTE is -1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLTE is $45.00, which is $18.69 above the current price. The public float for BLTE is 9.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLTE on August 18, 2023 was 59.73K shares.

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE)’s stock price has soared by 18.57 in relation to previous closing price of 22.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLTE’s Market Performance

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has experienced a 7.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.44% rise in the past month, and a 16.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for BLTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.76% for BLTE’s stock, with a 1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLTE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BLTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLTE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $43 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLTE Trading at 54.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +65.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTE rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Belite Bio Inc saw -12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.