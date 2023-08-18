Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 276.75. However, the company has seen a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/24/23 that Becton Dickinson Leads Gainers in the S&P 500

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) by analysts is $297.85, which is $23.02 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 289.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BDX was 1.27M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has seen a -0.61% decrease in the past week, with a 8.10% rise in the past month, and a 9.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for BDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for BDX’s stock, with a 9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.99. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Hickey David, who sale 2,974 shares at the price of $277.85 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hickey David now owns 4,199 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $826,326 using the latest closing price.

Garrison Michael David, the EVP & President Medical of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 1,300 shares at $277.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Garrison Michael David is holding 5,157 shares at $360,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.