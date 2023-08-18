Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for BXRX is 5.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXRX on August 18, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

BXRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) has decreased by -6.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BXRX’s Market Performance

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has seen a -6.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.12% decline in the past month and a -17.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for BXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.41% for BXRX’s stock, with a -76.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BXRX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BXRX Trading at -23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -38.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6495. In addition, Baudax Bio Inc. saw -83.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXRX starting from HENWOOD GERALDINE, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, HENWOOD GERALDINE now owns 2,427 shares of Baudax Bio Inc., valued at $3,057 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXRX

Equity return is now at value 295.20, with -183.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.