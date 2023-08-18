Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has jumped by 3.64 compared to previous close of 52.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) by analysts is $47.33, which is -$7.06 below the current market price. The public float for BOH is 38.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.98% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BOH was 1.13M shares.

BOH’s Market Performance

BOH stock saw an increase of -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly increase of 40.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.42% for BOH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $47 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOH Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.20. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from WO ROBERT W JR, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Jun 01. After this action, WO ROBERT W JR now owns 42,539 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $259,045 using the latest closing price.

Lucien Kent Thomas, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $32.29 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lucien Kent Thomas is holding 5,500 shares at $32,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corporation stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.60. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.