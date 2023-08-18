Avista Corporation (AVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is above average at 17.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avista Corporation (AVA) is $38.60, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for AVA is 75.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVA on August 18, 2023 was 821.62K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVA) stock’s latest price update

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.73 in comparison to its previous close of 34.07, however, the company has experienced a -7.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVA’s Market Performance

AVA’s stock has fallen by -7.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.04% and a quarterly drop of -21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Avista Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.91% for AVA’s stock, with a -18.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AVA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $38 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVA Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVA fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.28. In addition, Avista Corporation saw -24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVA starting from MEYER DAVID J, who sale 1,050 shares at the price of $36.61 back on Aug 09. After this action, MEYER DAVID J now owns 4,677 shares of Avista Corporation, valued at $38,440 using the latest closing price.

MEYER DAVID J, the Vice President of Avista Corporation, sale 1,050 shares at $36.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that MEYER DAVID J is holding 5,727 shares at $38,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avista Corporation stands at +9.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Avista Corporation (AVA), the company’s capital structure generated 125.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.60. Total debt to assets is 37.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avista Corporation (AVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.