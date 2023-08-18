Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is $19.89, which is $6.97 above the current market price. The public float for AVDL is 23.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.43% of that float. On August 18, 2023, AVDL’s average trading volume was 834.36K shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 13.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVDL’s Market Performance

AVDL’s stock has fallen by -3.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly drop of -12.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for AVDL’s stock, with a 23.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVDL Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 80.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from MCHUGH THOMAS S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.45 back on Aug 14. After this action, MCHUGH THOMAS S now owns 78,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $28,900 using the latest closing price.

McCamish Mark Anthony, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 28,975 shares at $14.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McCamish Mark Anthony is holding 142,025 shares at $432,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

The total capital return value is set at -57.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.64. Equity return is now at value -800.40, with -92.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 804.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.