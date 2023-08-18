Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) has decreased by -0.44 when compared to last closing price of 141.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atkore Inc. (ATKR) is $178.00, which is $37.62 above the current market price. The public float for ATKR is 37.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATKR on August 18, 2023 was 399.48K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has seen a -5.37% decrease in the past week, with a -12.38% drop in the past month, and a 12.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ATKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.47% for ATKR’s stock, with a 6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATKR Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.54. In addition, Atkore Inc. saw 23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Lowe LeAngela W., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $160.09 back on Jul 18. After this action, Lowe LeAngela W. now owns 25,585 shares of Atkore Inc., valued at $480,282 using the latest closing price.

MUSE SCOTT H, the Director of Atkore Inc., sale 1,211 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that MUSE SCOTT H is holding 26,583 shares at $181,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.61 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc. stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 66.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.31. Equity return is now at value 54.00, with 26.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore Inc. (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.97. Total debt to assets is 32.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.