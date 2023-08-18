Assessing the Risk and Potential of GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s (GP) Stock

The stock of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has seen a -5.54% decrease in the past week, with a -31.42% drop in the past month, and a 28.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.96% for GP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.56% for GP stock, with a simple moving average of 27.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GP is at 4.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GP is $6.75, The public float for GP is 18.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume for GP on August 18, 2023 was 715.83K shares.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP)’s stock price has decreased by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.83. However, the company has seen a -5.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on February 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GP Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -32.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 106.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.02 for the present operating margin

+4.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -42.88. The total capital return value is set at -43.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.99.

Based on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.37. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.