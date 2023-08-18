Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is $9.50, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 51.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APLT on August 18, 2023 was 239.43K shares.

APLT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.38 in comparison to its previous close of 1.28, however, the company has experienced a -10.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT’s stock has fallen by -10.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly drop of -7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.31% for Applied Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.85% for APLT’s stock, with a 23.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5545. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 15,870 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 11. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 751,625 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,442 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,053 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 154,856 shares at $5,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36. Equity return is now at value -931.60, with -162.40 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.