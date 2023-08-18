Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AIV is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AIV is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 135.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on August 18, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 7.87. However, the company has experienced a -6.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AIV’s Market Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen a -6.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.84% decline in the past month and a -5.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for AIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.76% for AIV’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIV Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.