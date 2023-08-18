Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)

The 36-month beta value for SOPH is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOPH is $7.25, which is $4.95 above than the current price. The public float for SOPH is 60.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SOPH on August 18, 2023 was 68.44K shares.

The stock of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) has decreased by -11.54 when compared to last closing price of 2.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -31.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOPH’s Market Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) has experienced a -31.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.14% drop in the past month, and a -45.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.04% for SOPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.99% for SOPH’s stock, with a -34.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOPH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOPH Trading at -42.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares sank -44.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPH fell by -31.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, SOPHiA GENETICS SA saw 11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-188.17 for the present operating margin

+56.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOPHiA GENETICS SA stands at -183.87. The total capital return value is set at -35.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.92. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -33.00 for asset returns.

Based on SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.72. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In summary, SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.