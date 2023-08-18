Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is above average at 9.26x. The 36-month beta value for SIG is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIG is $79.00, which is $7.92 above than the current price. The public float for SIG is 43.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.17% of that float. The average trading volume of SIG on August 18, 2023 was 911.65K shares.

The stock of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has decreased by -1.79 when compared to last closing price of 75.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that Signet Jewelers Stock Drops on Cut to Forecast. Economic Pressure Is Mounting.

SIG’s Market Performance

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has experienced a -6.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a 0.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for SIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for SIG’s stock, with a 5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIG Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.97. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw 9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Drosos Virginia, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $77.05 back on Aug 15. After this action, Drosos Virginia now owns 1,007,740 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $770,487 using the latest closing price.

FINN MARY ELIZABETH, the Chief People Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, sale 7,283 shares at $79.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that FINN MARY ELIZABETH is holding 88,803 shares at $576,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.04 for the present operating margin

+38.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Limited stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 233.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.