Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)

The 36-month beta value for NBSE is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NBSE is $200.00, which is $139.25 above than the current price. The public float for NBSE is 1.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of NBSE on August 18, 2023 was 147.02K shares.

NBSE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) has jumped by 11.94 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBSE’s Market Performance

NBSE’s stock has fallen by -1.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -57.14% and a quarterly drop of -80.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.18% for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.19% for NBSE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -79.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBSE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NBSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBSE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NBSE Trading at -59.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -55.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBSE rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0410. In addition, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NBSE

The total capital return value is set at -74.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.33. Equity return is now at value -114.10, with -82.10 for asset returns.

Based on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.54. Total debt to assets is 18.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In summary, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.