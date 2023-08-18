Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is above average at 1.74x. The 36-month beta value for JFIN is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JFIN is $80.30, The public float for JFIN is 26.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of JFIN on August 18, 2023 was 204.28K shares.

JFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has increased by 7.44 when compared to last closing price of 5.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JFIN’s Market Performance

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has experienced a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.38% drop in the past month, and a 10.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for JFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.49% for JFIN’s stock, with a 46.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 157.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +36.06. The total capital return value is set at 182.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 187.95. Equity return is now at value 134.60, with 47.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.16. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.