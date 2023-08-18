Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is above average at 29.22x. The 36-month beta value for FNV is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FNV is $163.63, which is $24.35 above than the current price. The public float for FNV is 190.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume of FNV on August 18, 2023 was 410.25K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FNV) stock’s latest price update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.95 in comparison to its previous close of 138.33, however, the company has experienced a -3.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNV’s Market Performance

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has experienced a -3.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.58% drop in the past month, and a -11.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for FNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for FNV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

FNV Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNV fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.67. In addition, Franco-Nevada Corporation saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.37 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at +53.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.18. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.