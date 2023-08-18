Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aceragen Inc. (ACGN)

The 36-month beta value for ACGN is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACGN is $17.00, which is $16.55 above than the current price. The public float for ACGN is 3.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ACGN on August 18, 2023 was 90.21K shares.

ACGN) stock’s latest price update

Aceragen Inc. (NASDAQ: ACGN)’s stock price has soared by 4.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.43.

ACGN’s Market Performance

ACGN’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -68.75% and a quarterly drop of -66.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.29% for Aceragen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.83% for ACGN’s stock, with a -87.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACGN Trading at -63.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -64.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6500. In addition, Aceragen Inc. saw -92.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGN starting from MILANO VINCENT, who sale 3,283 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Aug 10. After this action, MILANO VINCENT now owns 8,987 shares of Aceragen Inc., valued at $1,750 using the latest closing price.

GOWEN MAXINE, the Director of Aceragen Inc., sale 51 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GOWEN MAXINE is holding 0 shares at $26 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGN

Equity return is now at value -215.30, with -53.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aceragen Inc. (ACGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 2.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -574.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.