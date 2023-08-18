AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) is $24.00, which is $13.6 above the current market price. The public float for ANTX is 11.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANTX on August 18, 2023 was 93.18K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ANTX) stock’s latest price update

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.43 in comparison to its previous close of 9.25, however, the company has experienced a 23.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/22 that AN2 Therapeutics Will Trade Friday. Now There Are 2 March IPOs.

ANTX’s Market Performance

ANTX’s stock has risen by 23.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.31% and a quarterly rise of 25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for AN2 Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.80% for ANTX’s stock, with a 9.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANTX Trading at 31.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +34.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX rose by +23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Easom Eric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on May 15. After this action, Easom Eric now owns 1,015,766 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,770 using the latest closing price.

Easom Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., sale 23 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Easom Eric is holding 4,907 shares at $346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.08. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.