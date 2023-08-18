Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.60. However, the company has seen a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRTS is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DRTS is $15.50, which is $11.36 above the current price. The public float for DRTS is 37.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRTS on August 18, 2023 was 46.92K shares.

DRTS’s Market Performance

DRTS stock saw a decrease of -4.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.77% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.01% for DRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRTS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRTS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRTS Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTS fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. saw 14.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTS

The total capital return value is set at -49.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.20. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.68. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.