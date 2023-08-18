AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.73 in comparison to its previous close of 2.62, however, the company has experienced a -16.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is $20.67, which is $18.2 above the current market price. The public float for ALVR is 57.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALVR on August 18, 2023 was 677.84K shares.

ALVR’s Market Performance

The stock of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has seen a -16.27% decrease in the past week, with a -27.35% drop in the past month, and a -40.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for ALVR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.25% for ALVR’s stock, with a -50.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on October 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALVR Trading at -33.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR fell by -16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, AlloVir Inc. saw -51.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Sinha Vikas, who sale 1,437 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jul 20. After this action, Sinha Vikas now owns 1,184,217 shares of AlloVir Inc., valued at $4,810 using the latest closing price.

Hagen Brett R, the Chief Accounting Officer of AlloVir Inc., sale 342 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Hagen Brett R is holding 128,828 shares at $1,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -66.50 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.